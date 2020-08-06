Gilly & the Girl hope their music brings back happy memories

Mike and Charity Gill originally met at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, where they were both working. A friend suggested that they become a musical duo, and Gilly & the Girl held their first gig at a pizza restaurant in Japan.
Although Mike was an actor and felt anxious about performing music in front of people, they gave it a try and soon had enough songs in their repertoire to get hired performing on Celebrity Cruises as Gilly & the Girl.
“We would work three to six months at a time and then play gigs in The Villages and Orlando areas,” Charity said.
The pair is based out of Winter Garden, and this is the longest they have been home. While they miss traveling and performing on cruises, they’ve been filling the time with gigs in and around The Villages. They perform frequently at Ednas’ on the Green and appear around The Villages at driveway parties, Bluefin Grill & Bar and private events at The Angler’s Club.
