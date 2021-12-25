Gifts from the heart

Christmastime gets people into the giving spirit each year, but local residents’ desire to help shows all year round. Throughout the year, residents donated time, money and gifts to local food pantries, schools, children, health facilities and much more. While people gave in countless ways throughout the tri-county area and beyond, here is a small glimpse of some of the charitable giving from throughout 2021.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.