Gift exchange secrets revealed after months of mystery

Months of mystery came to an end Thursday with an event that cemented even more new friendships within a Villages social club.
Members of the Hot Chicks With Tattoos (NOT) group have been exchanging personalized gifts for six months while keeping their identities a secret.
They held a Secret Sister Gift Exchange reveal party Thursday at Trillium Recreation Center, where everyone found out who their gifts were from.
“It’s just so fun when you finally get to figure out who has been making your days brighter and lifting you up,” said Joan Ford, of the Village of Fenney “I can’t wait to see who I’ll get for the next exchange.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
