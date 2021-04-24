Getting to know: Tom Kueck

Tom Kueck’s plans when he graduated from the University of Illinois in 1965 were to take things step by step. He climbed the ladder high enough to spend about 30 years with contractor Hensel Phelps, including a decade on large projects nationwide and across the Atlantic.
By the time he was done, including coming out of retirement three times, Kueck (which rhymes with peak) assembled a resume that includes the U.S. Embassy in Berlin and the U.S. Consulate in South Africa.
Still, he’s maintained a simple outlook. Maybe his Midwest upbringing on a dairy farm in Harvard, Illinois, helped him do that.
“I think that upbringing gave me the work ethic that carried me through my career,” he said.
