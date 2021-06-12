Getting to know : Carl Wolff

You may know Carl Wolff from the golf course or a local motorcycle club, but what you may not know is that he once played an essential behind-the-scenes role in the expansion of the Wall Street Journal.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

It’s fitting that Carl Wolff expanded the worlds of others, because he had a penchant for expanding his own.

Wolff helped build the infrastructure that enabled The Wall Street Journal to become a global newspaper. The president of its parent company, Barney Kilgore, professed that the paper needed to address that “the business of everyone was to make a living,” as Wolff recalls. In 10 years’ time, as the Journal went from 300,000 copies sold daily in the U.S. to 2 million, Wolff helped provide the materials needed to power pressrooms, computer rooms, newsrooms and more.

Along the way, he also lent a hand as his workers built their careers. It all seems to have come naturally to the man who earned an accounting degree and quickly decided to put his knowledge to use

beyond the ledger.

Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.