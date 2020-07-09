Getting their hands in the mix

When it comes to making artwork with clay, Ruth Mansdoerfer keeps an open mind with each project.
“I love taking a lump of clay and forming it into something,” Mansdoerfer said. “You never know what it’s going to be. You have to be flexible. You can’t be too rigid.”
Mansdoerfer was one of a few people who gathered for the Laurel Clay Artists’ session Monday afternoon at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.
The group, led by Sally Gage, returned to the craft room in June. Because a lot of the members headed back up north, the remaining members have room to spread out and work on their respective projects.
“It’s easy to keep our distance,” Gage said.
Mansdoerfer sat at one of the potter’s wheels working on a two-piece casserole dish. When it has been fired, this particular item can be used in the microwave or oven.
