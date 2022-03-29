Getting residents to the polls: Parties work to register new voters

Florida’s two major political parties are doing all they can to drive up voter excitement and interest, but matching 2018’s midterm election turnout will be a daunting task.
Both parties are trying to get voters’ attention and get them registered and ready for this year’s elections. Midterm turnout can be challenging, though, since they typically draw fewer voters than presidential election years. The average midterm general election turnout was right around 50% from 1998 to 2014.
Statewide voter turnout in midterm general elections has been rising since 2006, but the 2018 election was a big leap.
That year, 63% of voters cast ballots in the general election — the highest since 1994, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
