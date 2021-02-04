Getting outside can improve your health

Living a healthier life could start with taking a stroll around the neighborhood, experts say. As residents look for safe activities while the pandemic continues to affect daily lives, people should start with outdoor activities, said Dr. Adam Kakar, physician with The Villages Health at Pinellas Care Center. He said getting out for “some fresh air” is beneficial because of the chemical bond humans have with nature. We exhale the carbon dioxide plants need, and plants provide oxygen to humans. “We need oxygen for our heart, lungs and brain to work,” he said. “The more oxygen we get, the better we function. Out in the fresh air is where there’s a lot of plantation and oxygen.” Taking in some sunlight also helps our bodies. Though you should wear sunscreen and protective clothing because of UV rays, sunlight helps people make vitamin D, which keeps bones healthy.
