Getting assisted living residents into the holiday spirit

The holidays are a time when families come together to celebrate the season. Since not everyone in assisted living facilities has loved ones close by, residents often become like family to each other. Staff at assisted living facilities such as Buffalo Crossings and Freedom Pointe Place work hard to organize events and activities during the holidays to lift residents’ spirits and make the time more enjoyable. Those facilities have multiple activities planned for holidays through the end of the year.
