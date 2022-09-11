Get moving with The Villages Health

There are many diverse ways to improve one’s health in The Villages, including unique techniques not heard of anywhere else.
Mind-In-Motion is a movement therapy course available to the public through The Villages Health.
Behavioral health therapist Cathy Salmons developed the program and teaches the classes. Salmons has been teaching dancing and therapy for three decades, including 11 years as owner of a dance studio in Vermont.
She soon found the therapeutic applications of dancing.
“I began to learn, by working with adults, that adults don’t come to dance class to perform or to perfect,” she said. “Adults come to dance class because it makes them feel good and fulfills their mind, body and soul.”
Mind-in-Motion classes became the basis of a research project by Salmons with The Villages Health, on the effects of dancing. The results were published in medical journals.
