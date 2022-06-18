Get cool, get active in the Villages’ pools

For those looking to do a workout and beat the heat, water aerobics is the perfect activity. The Villages offers dozens of water aerobics classes each week at pools throughout The Villages. Hundreds of Villagers participate.
Each instructor brings a unique vibe to their courses, which vary in style and difficulty. Water aerobics also is easier on the joints than working out on solid ground.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.