Get cool, get active in the Villages’ pools

Village of Calumet Grove resident Mark Weiner, who takes part in Diana Matusiak’s water aerobics class at Savannah Center

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

For those looking to do a workout and beat the heat, water aerobics is the perfect activity. The Villages offers dozens of water aerobics classes each week at pools throughout The Villages. Hundreds of Villagers participate. 

Each instructor brings a unique vibe to their courses, which vary in style and difficulty. Water aerobics also is easier on the joints than working out on solid ground. 

