Geocaching inspires curiosity among new and experienced participants

The Villages' southward expansion means more places for golf cart-bound searches for hidden treasure.
Geocaching, an outdoor sport often referred to as a high-tech scavenger hunt, continues to attract great interest in The Villages and surrounding communities.
It contributes to the community's draw as a tourism destination, as people travel from as far as Tampa to rent golf carts to find caches hidden along the multimodal paths.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.