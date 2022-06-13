Genesis takes over MVP locations in The Villages

Genesis Health Clubs is the new health club provider for The Villages, and it’s a major stepping stone for the company.
On May 31, Genesis Health Clubs acquired the Spanish Springs and Brownwood former locations of MVP Athletic Clubs. Company officials felt it was a good opportunity to bring Genesis Health Clubs to Florida and, more specifically, The Villages area.
Although Genesis is taking over the MVP Athletic Clubs locations, there won’t be many major changes for existing members in an effort to make the transition as smooth as possible.
The hope is this move will be the start of future expansion for Genesis Health Clubs.
Genesis is a family-owned business that started in Wichita, Kansas, more than 30 years ago. Over the years, the business has grown regionally. The clubs in Spanish Springs and Brownwood are the first Genesis locations in Florida, making the company more of a national brand.
