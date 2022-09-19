Genesis Health Clubs: Providing a luxury experience

Genesis Health Clubs is bringing a new level of luxury to residents’ fitness experience.
Just four months after acquiring the Brownwood and Spanish Springs locations of MVP Athletic Clubs in May, Genesis is launching an ambitious overhaul.
The company announced today it will move its Spanish Springs location from the La Reina building into the nearby Rialto building, which will dramatically expand fitness offerings and create a nutrition/smoothie shop open to the general public.
"There’s a huge demand for healthy options,” said Genesis President Rodney Steven II. “And we’re happy to bring it to everyone.”
Genesis’ new location, which is expected to take shape over the next year, will bring members a larger fitness area with new equipment, luxury locker rooms, expanded weight and cardio rooms and large turf training area.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.