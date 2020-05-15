Generosity is abundant at church’s Bargains & Blessings Collection

During a Zoom video call with some friends, Torri Johnson, of the Village of Fenney, asked everyone about what they have been doing while quarantined at home.
Many people said they were going through their closets and drawers to get rid of clothes that were old or didn’t fit.
As a way to take advantage of this collective spring cleaning, New Covenant United Methodist Church invited the Bargains & Blessings truck to the Lake Deaton campus Tuesday so the store could hold a donation collection in the parking lot.
“It felt like everyone in the neighborhood cleaned out their drawers,” Johnson said. “I told my neighbors through Facebook about the event and they seemed pretty excited about the opportunity to give back.”
