Garage sale to benefit cat crazy medical fund

Sure, Cat Crazy Villagers club members are crazy about cats. But members are also crazy about helping people with cats.
As the president of Cat Crazy Villagers, Marlene Girouard figured out a way to help cat owners who need assistance in providing medical care for their cats.
This weekend, the club hosts its second annual garage sale to fund its medical account, which helps those who need financial assistance with their cats medical needs.
“We have already helped seven cats this past year, which might not have received the necessary medical care if it hadn’t been for our club’s financial assistance,” said Girouard, of the Village Rio Grande.
The Oct. 2019 garage sale proceeds yielded nearly $2,200, from which the Cat Crazy Villagers club medical fund was born, said Pauline Raymond, treasurer of Cat Crazy Villagers.
