Game changers: Football fixture Vernell Brown Jr.

Vernell Brown Jr., a Gainesville native, grew up in Florida's youth football culture and earned all-state honors.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

I was kind of born into being a Gator. My dad (Vernell Sr.) played his career at the University of Florida and had a shot with the Dallas Cowboys. We started playing in the front yard, then as I got old enough to play he started coaching me.

My first year of tackle football, I actually played tight end. What they did is they'd split the tight end wide and we'd run reverses. I pretty much scored on every reverse I got. When you're playing 6- and 7-year-old football, misdirection is big at that age.

