Galaxy Home Solutions employees wore pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month

On Friday, Oct. 22, the entire crew was photographed outside the company’s headquarters in Wildwood, with several people holding handmade signs supporting those battling breast cancer, including Casey DeSantis, the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“Thinking of you First Lady DeSantis,” read a sign held prominently in the center of the group photograph.
Gov. DeSantis announced early this month that his wife had been diagnosed with the disease.
Steve Munz, owner and CEO of Galaxy Home Solutions, said the company has recognized Breast Cancer Awareness month for years.
