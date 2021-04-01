Full-strength Buffalo have no problem beating Yellow Jackets

The last time The Villages High School girls tennis team faced Leesburg, the Buffalo won despite being shorthanded. Wednesday afternoon, they were at full strength and the difference was clear.
“We didn’t have three of our top five last time,” head coach Tony Simonelli said. “This time, we did really well against them.”
The Villages won 5-2, dominating the singles sets to claim the match results, allowing Simonelli to call on some players further down the roster to play in the doubles matches.
