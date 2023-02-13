Fruitland Park Elementary getting updated campus

Students at Fruitland Park Elementary School will welcome more than just a new school year in 2024.
All students will transfer to a new Fruitland Park Elementary School campus when it opens for the 2024-25 year.
Kelly Randall, the executive director of facilities and growth planning at Lake County Schools, is gearing FPES up for the change.
“We are in the first stages of the design process, but the new facility is expected to be a single two-story building, providing a safe environment for our students,” she said.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.