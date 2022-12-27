Fruitland Park continues regional growth trend

Fruitland Park has been one of Florida’s fastest growing cities for years, and it’s not slowing down.
The city has seen a tremendous boom in population and construction over the past years, especially from 2015 to 2017. That’s when The Villages expanded into the community with the villages of Pine Ridge and Pine Hills, off County Road 466A.
The city added 4,401 new residents from 2011 to 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That population growth made Fruitland Park the sixth-fastest growing city in Florida during that time.
Currently, about 2,550 residential units are on the books, said Gary La Venia, Fruitland Park city manager. That’s not counting commercial properties.
“I think, not only the City of Fruitland Park, but Central Florida, quite frankly, is going to be the fastest growing area in the country for the next 10 to 15 years,” La Venia said. “This area is booming.”
Over the last decade, the cities in Florida with the highest percentage of growth included Wildwood and Fruitland Park, Rich Doty said. Doty is the GIS coordinator and research demographer at the Bureau of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.