Fross & Fross rallies for 8-goal tournament title via tiebreaker

Plan A didn’t pan out for Fross & Fross on Sunday afternoon at The Villages Polo Club.
But Plan B — and even a little bit of a Plan C — worked like a charm.
Fross & Fross erased a five-goal deficit with a furious second-half rally to force a 9-9 tie with UnitedHealthcare, ultimately capturing The Villages Polo Club’s 8-Goal Tournament weekend title via tiebreaker criteria.
After roaring back to tie in the round-robin event’s finale, Fross & Fross was awarded the championship by virtue of goal differential over both UnitedHealthcare and Citizens First Bank following Friday’s preliminary action.
