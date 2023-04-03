Fross & Fross finally finds win on weekend

Things finally went the way of Fross & Fross on Sunday.
After weeks of close losses wrapped in heartache and bowed with bitter disappointment, Fross & Fross upended D’Ambrose M.D. for a 7-5 win in the weekend tournament finale at The Villages Polo Club.
Martin Eddy recorded a hat trick and Mike Payne added a pair of goals for Fross & Fross, who led from start-to-finish to pick up their first weekend title of the spring.
“Man, we’ve been heartbroken this whole season,” said Thom Fross, who played in the No. 1 position for his namesake squad. “We’ve lost so many times by just one (goal), but today we really came together as a team and everything rolled the right way for us — finally.”
