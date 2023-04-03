Fross & Fross finally finds win on weekend

Arden’s Fine Jewelers player Tomi Mac Dougall, left, and D’Ambrose M.D. player Mike D’Ambrose battle for the ball during Friday’s polo match at The Villages Polo Club.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Things finally went the way of Fross & Fross on Sunday.

After weeks of close losses wrapped in heartache and bowed with bitter disappointment, Fross & Fross upended D’Ambrose M.D. for a 7-5 win in the weekend tournament finale at The Villages Polo Club.

Martin Eddy recorded a hat trick and Mike Payne added a pair of goals for Fross & Fross, who led from start-to-finish to pick up their first weekend title of the spring.

“Man, we’ve been heartbroken this whole season,” said Thom Fross, who played in the No. 1 position for his namesake squad. “We’ve lost so many times by just one (goal), but today we really came together as a team and everything rolled the right way for us — finally.”

Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.