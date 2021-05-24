Fross & Fross closes spring polo with win

After a penalty shot off his mallet sailed too far wide, Thom Fross turned his pony about and told his teammates he was sorry.
It was a nice apology — but nary a necessity.
Not after the No. 1 player and team namesake recorded a hat trick in the spring finale Sunday at The Villages Polo Club, lifting Fross & Fross to an eventual 6-4 victory over Arden’s Fine Jewelers.
Fross scored three consecutive tallies — the match-tying and go-ahead goals plus an insurance marker — and Midge Ellison accounted for three goals herself, while Fross & Fross kept Arden’s off the scoreboard for three chukkers in the win.
