Fross & Fross closes spring polo with win

Arden’s Jewelers rider Cruz Bilbao, left, and Fross & Fross rider Nate Berube battle for the ball in Sunday’s finale.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

After a penalty shot off his mallet sailed too far wide, Thom Fross turned his pony about and told his teammates he was sorry.

It was a nice apology — but nary a necessity.

Not after the No. 1 player and team namesake recorded a hat trick in the spring finale Sunday at The Villages Polo Club, lifting Fross & Fross to an eventual 6-4 victory over Arden’s Fine Jewelers.

Fross scored three consecutive tallies — the match-tying and go-ahead goals plus an insurance marker — and Midge Ellison accounted for three goals herself, while Fross & Fross kept Arden’s off the scoreboard for three chukkers in the win.

