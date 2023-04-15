From student to leader

Olivia Collins made history at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages back when she was in high school.
“When I was 15 or 16 years old, I was part of the first youth group at New Covenant UMC,” said Collins, who marks her two-year anniversary as the church’s family minister this summer. “I grew up in Sumter County, started to go to New Covenant with my family when I was 12 or 13. I’ve loved it since day one.”
