From negative to positive, all in a facility workshop

Janet Rice, 88, said as people get older, they might have a tendency to get set in their ways.
She attends positivity workshops at Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living, taught by Doctor of Pyschology Joanne Studer, of the Village of Duval.
Studer instructs attendees on how to pivot their thinking from negative to positive in her workshops, using relatable language, Rice said. The technique redirects the listeners’ thinking, who might be used to spiraling toward negativity. They may not have ever considered a more positive way of thinking about situations, Rice said.
“She’s very good,” Rice said. “She’s coherent, she’s concise and to the point, and you know exactly what she’s telling you. It’s not like you have to guess.”
