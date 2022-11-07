FRLA launches Disaster Relief Fund to help after storm

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association wants to help restaurants and hotel establishments hurt by Hurricane Ian.
On Oct. 25, the FRLA announced it was starting a Disaster Relief Fund to financially help independent restaurants and hotels and their employees that were impacted by the hurricane. Locally, several businesses put together drives and raised money to help those affected by the storm.
“I am proud to work through the FRLA Educational Foundation on this important disaster recovery initiative to support the relief of our hospitality industry,” said Mary Beth Hansen, chairwoman of the board of trustees for the FRLA Educational Foundation, in a press release. “Having the appropriate infrastructure to direct financial assistance back to impacted hotels and restaurants is the best way that we can help our industry members recover and sustain the future of our workforce.”
Independent restaurants and lodging locations that can get assistance from the FRLA Disaster Relief Fund are those owned by a corporation, limited liability partnership, general partnerships or sole proprietorship. Chains and franchises can receive assistance if the owner doesn’t own more than three locations.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.