Friends of The Library club holds 1st book sale of year

After a year of postponing events and sales, the Friends of The Villages Library club is having its first warehouse sale Monday and Tuesday to benefit local causes.
Sales were canceled during 2020 to ensure the club could safely plan how to execute the sales in a way that maintained social distance.
The club got a few donations here and there during the year, and the warehouse was full of books ready to read.
Club President Marilyn Ivison is thrilled to invite the public back to the club’s sales. The sales help by clearing out its warehouse and the funds collected help support the library system.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.