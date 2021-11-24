Friends of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches host card-signing event

A local group welcomes Villages residents to join its efforts to send Christmas cards to kids who need community support. The Friends of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches will host its annual Christmas card signing for children and staff at the youth ranches from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Churchill Street Recreation Center The FSYR is a nonprofit organization aimed at improving the lives of at-risk youth. The organization has seven locations across the state with programs including residential care and summer camps. The Villages group dedicated to supporting that mission has gathered every holiday season since 2015 to fill Christmas cards with holiday greetings and $25 Walmart gift cards.
