Friends of SoZo Kids group ramps up fundraising

As soon as school lets out for the summer, Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. already is looking toward the next school year. The nonprofit started its annual matching fundraiser Thursday. During the fundraiser, which will run through the end of the month, donors have pledged to match up to $10,000 for The Help Agency’s Back to School Bash in August.
“All of that money helps us get an enormous amount of items for the children living in Ocala National Forest,” said Ed Latimer, group president.
