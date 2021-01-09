Friends of SoZo Kids group plans to expand services in Ocala Forest

As many groups work toward a common goal of helping those in need, one nonprofit organization is looking to expand its services.
Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. is making plans to initiate a scholarship program to help older children in Ocala National Forest attend college or trade school. This scholarship program extends beyond the nonprofit’s programs that help with food, clothing, school supplies and holidays.
Friends of SoZo Kids’ mission is to connect the time, talents and treasures of Villagers and others to meet the needs of children who live in poverty in Ocala National Forest.
