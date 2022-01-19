The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches had only 100 donors from The Villages 20 years ago.
In 2021, 1,972 Villages residents donated to the organization, according to Wayne Witczak, director of development for Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
This growth is because of the efforts of groups like Friends of The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, a Villages group that supports the mission of the FSYR.
In the last year, Friends of The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches completed 13 projects, said Skip Bryan, co-coordinator of the group.
And in 2022, Skip and his wife, Carol Bryan, and Witczak aim to create an even bigger presence as The Villages grows down south, Witczak said.
