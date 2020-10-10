Friends have weekly ritual of golf and dominoes

The Wishing Eagle social group has met for almost 15 years each week to golf and play dominoes. On Friday the group played Yankee Clipper golf course before heading to the Sterling Heights Recreation Center pavilion for dominoes and snacks.

 Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun

The same group of friends reserves Friday mornings and afternoons to play golf and dominoes. The friends have met for years, keeping up their ritual of games each week.

On Friday, the group made plans to start the day playing golf  at Yankee Clipper Executive Golf Course, with the last group finishing around 2:30 p.m.

Once they finish, the friends head over to the closest

recreation center to set up their dominoes game at the outdoor pavilions.

Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.