Friends become foes as doubles partners square off in singles

Jeff Homolka, of the Village of Buttonwood, took home a gold medal in the men’s pickleball singles 70-74 age bracket. He won three gold medals for the week.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

Though pickleball very well may be the most popular sport in The Villages, a less common version was played Saturday at Rohan Recreation: Singles. The Villages Senior Games wrapped up its pickleball competition with the solo version, with players ranging from their 50s into the 90s. As with The Villages’ monthly tournaments, competition was double elimination, with a best-of-3 series for the championship and a winner-take-all match if the winner’s bracket entrant lost the series.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.