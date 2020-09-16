Frequent volunteering is ‘way of life’ for Villager

Doris Turlo can’t help but help others.
Turlo has volunteered with different organizations for decades, from packing food at food pantries to giving information to visitors at the Florida National Cemetery.
Turlo said as long as she is able to help others, she will.
The Village Del Mar resident volunteers almost every day. However, when the pandemic became a serious problem, Turlo couldn’t go to many of her volunteer shifts.
She resumes volunteering on Sept. 15 and is so excited to get back to helping.
“I just feel better when I’m helping others,” she said.
Turlo volunteers a few times a month at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
