Freedom summer sales tax holiday happening now

The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra has several performances coming up later this year on Sept. 3, Oct. 8, Nov. 28 and Dec. 18 and 19 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Taxes from ticket purchases are exempt because of the freedom summer sales tax holiday, which is part of the tax relief plan Gov. Ron DeSantis signed May 25. Live music events happening through Dec. 31 are among tax-exempt items.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Right now, Floridians can stock up for their summer plans free of sales tax. 

The freedom summer sales tax holiday began on Memorial Day and continues through Labor Day. It is part of a larger tax relief plan that recently was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

It is the largest tax relief plan in the state’s history, according to a press release.

“I will continue to push smart fiscal policy that will allow Florida families to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Stronger families make a stronger Florida.”

