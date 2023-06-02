Freedom summer sales tax holiday happening now

Right now, Floridians can stock up for their summer plans free of sales tax.
The freedom summer sales tax holiday began on Memorial Day and continues through Labor Day. It is part of a larger tax relief plan that recently was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
It is the largest tax relief plan in the state’s history, according to a press release.
“I will continue to push smart fiscal policy that will allow Florida families to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Stronger families make a stronger Florida.”
Read this story and many others in Friday edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.