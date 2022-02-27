Freedom Pointe of The Villages employee awarded Employee of the Year

Marshall Lindrooth went to a quarterly meeting at Freedom Pointe at The Villages for staff and residents on Thursday surprised to find out he was there to receive an award.
At the meeting, Lindrooth received Employee of the Year, the first one awarded ever at the facility for staff.
"It was a pretty big shock,” he said.
Lindrooth has been an employee at Freedom Pointe at The Villages for more than two years. He works as a concierge at the Freedom Pointe Place building, a position he has held since May of last year. Before that, he worked in the dining room as a server and host.
