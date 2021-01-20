Free meals from schools to continue

Countless cooks are in the kitchen, but there isn’t an issue with having too many helping hands to make sure no student goes hungry.
Regardless of a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-cost meals, all students — even those attending lessons virtually — are able to get free breakfast and lunch.
The waiver became available through the Food and Nutrition Service Agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allowing students in every state to continue to receive nutritious and safely prepared meals and helping to ease the financial burden on parents to provide food. The waiver was extended in October to cover the remainder of the school year.
So far, The Villages Charter School Food Service Team has served over 125,511 meals to students since the adoption of the waiver, according to Sara LaCourse, food services accounts manager. This includes 7,660 meals delivered curbside to online learning students.
