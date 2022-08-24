Free citizens academy programs offered

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office are once again offering their free citizens academy programs to be transparent with the community and inform residents on how their departments work.
Starting Sept. 6, Villagers can learn about different units within the sheriff’s office, and beginning Sept. 7, they can learn the same about the 5th Judicial Circuit.
“Some of the states run law enforcement differently, and this is a good way to come to the state that you live in now and learn about how law enforcement works here in Florida,” SCSO Villages district supervisor Lt. Robert Siemer said of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office academy.
During the nine-week SCSO program, guest speakers from their respective units give presentations and demonstrations on topics within the agency, such as the school resource division, K-9-unit, active shooter presentation, 911 communication center and more.
