Fraternity brothers reunite after 60 years

Four residents who were members of the SAME fraternity in the early 1960s are finding that their friendships are much the same 60 years later.
Ted Drzewiecki, Ed Kippel, Rolf Moulton and Alex Solowjow were members of the Society of American Military Engineers ROTC at City College of New York together. The four recently reconnected for lunch at Havana Country Club.
Drzewiecki and Moulton had kept in contact, with Drzewiecki moving to Lady Lake and Moulton to The Villages. Drzewiecki and Kippel also had been in contact for a while, and they recently found Solowjow living in The Villages.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.