Frankie Brin Financial 70s captures tournament trophy

Frankie Brin Financial 70s was in crunch time, holding on to a three-run lead with two outs and two runners on Sunday afternoon at Everglades Softball Complex.
Manager Ed Haith had faith his team would pull out the victory in the Florida Half-Century Amateur Softball Association tournament game, but also knew no lead is safe in softball.
Then, on a hard liner up the middle, the shortstop caught the ball just before hitting the ground, and the team had won its bracket with a 21-18 victory.
“It’s been a long time overdue,” said Haith, of the Village of Mission Hills. “We moved down from the No. 1 bracket, and we got put in the second. We’ve been in a slump the last two months, so it’s nice to break out.”
