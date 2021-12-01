Frank Morrison rode 78 miles on bike for 78th birthday

Frank Morrison is a dedicated man. No matter what he is doing, he throws himself into it with his whole heart. For Morrison’s 78th birthday, he pledged to ride 78 miles to celebrate not only turning one year older but to raise money for a scholarship. Morrison is an avid cyclist who made sure to prep for his ride by cycling dozens of miles each day, averaging nearly 100 miles a week. He loves the feeling of cutting through the air, and says it’s fun to do it alone or with a pack of riders.
“I had a few friends with me on my birthday and we all rode the 78 miles,” he said. “We started early in the morning, before 8 a.m, and posted check-ins throughout the day.”
