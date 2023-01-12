Frances Lerner redefines what it means to be 100

Frances Lerner has realized how nice it is to never be more than a short drive away from those you love during the moments and milestones that matter.
When she celebrated her 100th birthday Dec. 15, the coffee ice cream-loving centenarian and resident of American House was in good company, and she has since enjoyed entertaining the question on everyone’s mind.
“My favorite thing to hear was, ‘You’re 100?’” Lerner said. “It’s so good to hear from others that I don’t look 100 because what does 100 look like? A doddering old fool? That I am not, and I think I even changed a few minds.”
The Bronx-born woman has lived a life for the books, which also are a favorite hobby of hers.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.