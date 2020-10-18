France’s highest honor presented to area World War II veteran

Tears of pride welled in the eyes of Charles Murakami as he accepted the equivalent to a French knighthood during an Oct. 12 ceremony at the Carriage House Gracious Retirement Living at Oxford.
Everyone who witnessed the event knew something special happened as Laurent Gallissot, the French consul general for Florida, pinned the Legion of Honor medal — that nation’s highest honor — on the chest of this World War II veteran.
Only a few World War II veterans in The Villages have received this honor, including Irving Locker, of the Village Santiago.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
