Four rollers named to bowling hall of fame

Four men were inducted Sunday into The Villages Bowling Hall of Fame. Ed Fenstermacher, Bob Geoffroy, John Pullen and the late John Bennett were all honored as part of the hall’s achievement category and for good reason. The four combined for 25 299 games, 88 300 games and 56 800 series.
Larry Ducat, who owns Fiesta Bowl and Spanish Springs Lanes, started the hall last year to recognize the huge number of top bowlers who move to The Villages.
“I started the Hall of Fame to make people realize the quality of bowlers we have here,” he said.
“It proves that if you’re a senior bowler and you want to be competitive, this is the place to compete.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.