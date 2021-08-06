Four Buffalo swimmers vie at Junior Olympics

The Villages High School swim team won’t compete together until August 25, when it hosts Leesburg in its season opener.
Four of the Buffalo, though, have already swam in one of the biggest and most competitive meets they’ll enter all year.
Josh Labasbas, Hannah Kennedy, Nolan Kennedy and Jordan Simpson all traveled to Houston this past weekend for the AAU Junior Olympic Games, where they competed against swimmers from around the United States as part of Team Florida.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.