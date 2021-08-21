Founding member of St. George Episcopal recalls its beginning

Lay eucharistic minister Glenn Lewis, of Spruce Creek, carries the processional cross out of the sanctuary, ending Sunday service at St. George Episcopal Church. In 1994, Lewis was one of 10 people asked to launch an Episcopal mission church in The Villages. Today, he remains a lay church leader and historian for St. George Episcopal.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

Glenn Lewis has  always found a place in the church.

“I was a congregant at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fruitland Park for the first few years I had been in the area,” recalled Lewis, of Spruce Creek in Summerfield. “Then, in 1994, the Episcopal Diocese of Central Florida asked me and nine other Holy Trinity parishioners to start a mission church in The Villages.”

The Villages looked a lot different in 1994 than it does today. Spanish Springs Town Square was just opening and there were only a handful of restaurants, golf courses and other businesses to enjoy. There also was a tent that the mission would call its first home.

“We began in a blue-and-white tent in 1994,” Lewis said with a laugh. “There were 300 people that first gathering. We knew there was an interest in Episcopal worship in The Villages, but we didn’t expect it to be that popular so quickly.”

