Founders' Day and BBQ Bash a success for The Villages Charter School

Thousands of people came out to support The Villages Charter School on Saturday for two of its biggest events.
The Villages Charter School’s parent support organization, Buffalo PRIDE (Partners Responsible in Developing Education), put on the Founders’ Day festival at The Villages Polo Club and BBQ Bash at Spanish Springs Town Square, both fundraisers for the school.
The barbecue cook-off at Spanish Springs had 24 teams of people from local businesses cooking pork, chicken and beef. Those who attended could sample the food with a $5 wristband and enjoy carnival games and live music.
