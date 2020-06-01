Foster care month wraps up but work continues

Although Foster Care Month ended in May, volunteers throughout the tri-county area work to assist children and families year-round.
Locally, residents volunteer and collect items to assist foster care families in the area. May was first recognized nationally as Foster Care Month in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan. More recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis recognized May as Foster Care Month in Florida.
“Florida is blessed to have over 6,700 foster families that have opened their hearts and homes to 8,150 children and youth,” DeSantis said in a May 19 press release.
