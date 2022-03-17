Forward paths begins new partnership with Evening Rotary Club

Working with former foster children every day, Denise Burry knows the difficulty a transition to independence can be.
Wanting to make things easier, she developed a nonprofit organization, Forward Paths, to help make the transition smoother.
Forward Paths recently partnered with the Evening Rotary Club of The Villages to make kits for young adults coping with life on their own. Each kit packed into a string backpack contains small personal hygiene products, nail clippers, small food items, socks and a mini sewing kit. Around 40 backpacks were donated at the beginning of March and the group is continuing to make more.
